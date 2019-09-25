Ex-ANVC-B chief threatens stir from Oct 1

SHILLONG: Former ANVC-B chairman Bernard Marak has threatened indefinite non- cooperation in Garo areas from October 1 if the state government does not agree to its demand of village and municipal councils for the Garos.

Marak, while asking all Garo MLAs and MDCs to demand for village and municipal councils for the Garos, said that state representatives did not come for a debate on Tuesday as part of Garo Hills Day celebration.

Government representatives were invited for an open debate on changes which have been proposed by the state.

“There will be indefinite non-cooperation from 1st October if Garo leaders betray the “Garo Settlement” and if they attempt to change the contents of the Agreement,” he said.

“Our apprehension is that the state wants to reserve the decision-making power regarding the village and municipal councils because it does not want local self governance through the councils to be strengthened,” he said.

He said that the state government wants to introduce the Village Administrative Bill (VAB) and divert all funds to it and defeat the effort to bring changes at the grass root level and in the council.

According to Marak, Garo Hills needs village and municipal councils as village councils existed in the GHADC since 1971.

“If the state government ignores our demands, we will have no choice but to call indefinite non-cooperation in Garo areas,” he said while adding that it has always been biased against them.