CM discusses AI, drone technology during US visit

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is in the United States of America, met on Wednesday with officials of Wipro’s Silicon Valley Innovation Centre.

He was accompanied by officials from the state including Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas A. Sangma, Commissioner and Secretary P. Sampath Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills Ram Kumar, an official statement said.

The possibility of collaboration with Meghalaya was discussed at length during the meeting with Wipro officials at California.

“The discussion was on the lines of use of artificial intelligence (AI) in maternal and child health administration,” the statement said quoting the chief minister.

The delegation also visited NASA Ames Research Centre, including UAS traffic management research centre and other wings of the NASA. The officials briefed the delegation on the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management.

“We are very keen in partnering with NASA through the University of California for using drones to address problems of disaster management, reaching vaccines to remote areas and crop management,” the chief minister added.

The chief minister also met Ed Catmull, co-founder of Pixar Studios and winner of six academy awards. “We had interaction and learning session with Catmull on how to enable innovation in organisations,” he said.

An Erie silk stole made in Meghalaya was gifted to Ed Catmull who appreciated the harmless process of producing the silk.

On Tuesday the chief minister had met Carol Welch, Director, Strategy Planning & Management and Orin Levine, Director, Global Delivery Programme of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We discussed about MOTHER App, an initiative of our government, to provide facilities through technology-enabled services to improve mother and child care, educational and rural development outcomes.”