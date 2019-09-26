Conrad invites IT and media companies of USA to invest in Meghalaya

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday gave an open invitation to the Information Technology and Media companies from the United States of America to invest in the State. He gave the invitation while addressing top executives of both the IT and media groups at the Berkeley Innovation Forum, organised by Berkeley Haas School of Business.

The forum was attended by top executives of Intel, IBM, Google, Disney and others. The chief minister enlightened the gathering on different initiatives taken by the Government to address social, environmental and economical issues in Meghalaya.

“I have invited US based companies to explore business possibilities to partner with Meghalaya and initiate interventions that would benefit our people and the State as a whole. We are very open to investment opportunities as these will open new avenues for job creation,” said the chief minister while speaking to media persons from back home.

In a presentation made before the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted on the exotic products the State boosts off including the famous Lakadong turmeric, various tourist destinations and the discovery of the ‘Meghalaya Age’.

He also highlighted to the participating groups some of the challenges being faced by the state. In return, the executives and students took the challenge and presented with some solutions that were welcomed by the Chief Minister.

Conrad Sangma impressed upon the audience that he along his team would try to implement the ideas presented by the participants at the forum. The audience lauded with appreciation the passion of the Chief Minister for not just the state but the entire north east region of the country. Several of the participating IT and media professionals expressed their willingness to work with the state in certain critical areas, it was informed.