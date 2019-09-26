HPCL App to provide fuel at door step

SHILLONG: Moving forward with the concept of digital India in bringing about ease of doing business, a bowser facility to provide door-to-door fuel supply was inaugurated at the Midway Energy Point Petrol pump located at Umling in Guwahati Shillong road.

With this system, the manufacturing units and factories would now longer be required to come to a petrol pump to buy diesel but the vehicle itself will go to the respective places for refuelling.

People can use this facility by downloading the HPCL App. This system has been launched in Meghalaya for the first time in the entire North Eastern region.

Speaking on the occasion, HPCL’s Chief General Manager, Eastern zone, Singupalli Hari Prasad said that the company has been taking lot of initiatives for the benefits of the stakeholders and now the company as well as the customers would benefit from the new initiative

The proprietor of the pump, Rikerbhalin War also lauded the initiative saying the system would help the customers as well as the pump and added that it would reduce pollution.

The Manager of the pump, Sulabh Bagra said that apart from online payment, the customers can also make the payment offline

The system would function 24X7 and the vehicle has a capacity of 6000 litres

He also said that the system has a lot of scope in Meghalaya as the industrial sector is growing at an impressive rate in Meghalaya.