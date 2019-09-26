Political activity hots up ahead of Shella bypoll

UDP candidate vows to fulfill aspirations of father

Synrem first to file nomination

SHILLONG: Balajiedkupar Synrem, son of Shella MLA late Donkupar Roy, has vowed to follow up on the pending aspirations of his father for development of Shella constituency.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination for the Shella by-election on Wednesday at Sohra Civil Sub-Division, he said, “I will follow up on the work left behind by my father. My father had also aspired of Sohra getting the status of a district headquarter. If I win, I will make sure to follow up on the matter.”

Exuding confidence, Synrem said he has full faith in the people of the constituency who have all along supported his late father.

Another area which the 31 year old is looking forward is to bring better road connectivity to the people of the constituency.

Commenting on NPP not contesting the by-election, Synrem said that the act of the NPP shows that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is firm and NPP’s support portrays a united force.

Synrem was accompanied by his family members and supporters, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh, NPP legislator Sniawbhalang Dhar, UDP MLAs – Lahkmen Rymbui, Nujorki Sungoh, MDCs Teinwell Dkhar, Ryngkatlang Lyndem, Titos Chyne and vice-president of UDP Shillong city, Allantry Dkhar.