Brahmaputra Valley film festival kicks off

Guwahati: The 7th Brahmaputra Valley film festival 2019 kicked off at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre in Guwahati on Thursday.

Renowned film personalities and stalwarts such as Imtiaz Ali, Shobita Dhulipala, Paoli Dam, Karan Oberoi, and many others will take part in the four-day festival.

The schedule will include film screenings, interactive sessions, panel discussions, film quizzes and much more.

Festival director Tanushree Hazarika delivered the welcome address while Imtiaz Ali, Shobita Dhulipala, Paoli Dam, Pratim D. Gupta, Shiladitya Bora and Nicholas Kharkongor addressed the opening day press conference.

An opening ceremony headlined by M Choir from Mizoram was another highlight of the programme along with a felicitation ceremony for the special guests.

Shantilal O Projapoti Rohosyo directed by Pratim D Gupta was also selected as the opening film for the festival.

The movie starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Paoli Dam is about a deadbeat weather reporter and a glamorous and ambitious movie star.

When their worlds collide, it turns into a rollercoaster adventure ride from Kolkata to Chennai to Singapore and by the end of it all, a new detective is born.

A short film Aapke Aa Jaane Se directed by Shiladitya Bora was also included in the screening.

Acclaimed films such as Daughters of the Polo God, Strawberry Point, Widow of Silence, The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story, Picasso, Jacqueline I Am Coming and Nana: A Tale of Us will be screened over the next four days.

Meanwhile, T for Tajmahal by Kireet Khurana has been selected as the closing film.