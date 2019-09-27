Conrad invites US IT, media companies to invest in state

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday invited information technology and media companies from the US to invest in the state.

He was addressing top executives of IT and media groups at the Berkeley Innovation Forum organised by Berkeley Haas School of Business.

The forum was attended by top executives of Intel, IBM, Google, Disney and others. He enlightened the gathering on different initiatives taken by the government to address social, environmental and economic issues in Meghalaya.

“I have invited US-based companies to explore business possibilities to partner with Meghalaya and initiate interventions that will benefit our people and the state as a whole. We are very open to investment opportunities as these will open new avenues for job creation,” said the chief minister while speaking to media persons from back home.

Giving a presentation, Conrad highlighted the exotic products the state has including the famous Lakadong turmeric, various tourist destinations and the discovery of the ‘Meghalaya Age’.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the state. In return, the executives and students took the challenge and presented solutions that were welcomed by the chief minister.

Sangma said that he along with his team will try to implement the ideas given by them.

Several of the participating IT and media professionals expressed their willingness to work with the state in certain critical areas.