Day1 of BP XI & SA match washed out

Vizianagaram: The first day of the 3-day practice match between Board Presidents XI and South Africa was washed out without the toss being held as rain played spoilsport at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex here on Thursday.

Continous rain delayed the toss before the umpire decided to draw the stumps for the day.

This is South Africa’s only practice game before the important three-match Test rubber against India, starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, India and the visitors had played a 1-1 draw in the T20I series. (IANS)