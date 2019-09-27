Miley ‘looking forward to being single’ post Kaitlynn, Liam

Singer Miley Cyrus ‘is looking forward to being single’ amid her split from Kaitlynn Carter and divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, said a source. ‘Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, she was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too,’ a source told a website. As an insider confirmed exclusively over the weekend, Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 31, broke up but remain friends. ‘Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants,’ the source had said on Sunday. Cyrus was linked to Carter after they were spotted kissing in Italy on August 10 – the same day the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer announced her split from Hemsworth.On Saturday, it confirmed they had broken up. (IANS)