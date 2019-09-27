Minority tribes’ delegation meets Meghalaya Home Minister

TURA: A delegation leaders of organization representing Hajong, Koch, Rabha, Boro and Mann tribes recently met state Home Minister, James K Sangma and submitted a memorandum with regard to the draft Amendment to the Sixth Schedule.

The joint delegation included leaders belonging to the Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association (MHWA), Meghalaya Koch Association (MKA), Meghalaya Rabha Jatio Sewa Sangha (MRJSS), MSCs of All Bodo Students’ Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, All Meghalaya Mann Welfare Society and All Rabha Students’ Union.

During their meeting the Home Minister is said to have responded positively assuring that he would take into consideration for proposing its inclusion in the conferred views and comments regarding the unrepresented tribes and village council of the said Drafted Amendment.