Tura to remember Sept 30 victims

TURA: In memory of the nine victims who lost their lives in twin police firing at two different places on September 30 years ago, the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum will be organizing a memorial service for the slain martyrs at Chandamary Playground in Tura.

In 2005, nine people protesting the alleged bi-furcation of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were mercilessly gunned by police at Tura and Williamnagar after they failed to control the agitating crowd. While four people died in Tura, five others lost their lives to police bullets at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.

Since the incident, the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum has been organizing the solemn programme every year in memory of the fallen martyrs. This year’s observation will be held at the same venue in Tura as usual from 5 pm and the organizers have urged Church leaders, Elders, senior citizens and youth leaders to participate in the programme.