Bar on political speech in religious meet

SHILLONG: The Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Kharkongor has cautioned Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other dignitaries not to use the ‘All Faith All Religion Get Together of Harmony’ programme organised by the Central Puja Committee (CPC) in the city for political purpose.

Conrad is the chief guest of the function at Aurobindo Institute, Bivar Road on October 2.

The model code of conduct for Shella bypoll is applicable in the entire East Khasi Hills district.

Earlier, the CPC had sought clearance from the CEO for holding the function.

In a letter addressed to the general secretary of CPC, JL Das on Friday, the CEO said his office has no objection from the model code of conduct angle to the proposed function which appears to be a religious function of an annual nature.

However, the conditions are that utmost care should be taken by the chief guest and other speakers to ensure that no political speeches are made on the occasion.

“Under no circumstances should the function be used as a platform for political campaign”, the CEO said, adding that no political speech highlighting the achievement of the party in power is to be made on the occasion and no new schemes/projects/policies should be announced.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M. War issued a notice to Congress MLA PT Sawkmie for donating Rs 1 lakh to Sacred Heart School, Mawlai.

The deputy commissioner said the notice was issued on Friday based on the news report regarding the matter.

However, Sawkmie said cash is yet to be given to the school but it was promised in the meeting.