Hearing impaired persons showcase talent on their Day

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Deaf Association on Saturday celebrated the International Day of Deaf in collaboration with Barefoot Trust in the city

The theme of this year’s celebration is Sign Language Rights for All and the Association is striving hard to make Indian sign language implemented in schools, colleges and institutions in the state.

The event was organised with diverse activities highlighting the life of persons with hearing impairment including painting, poster, dance and photography.

The programme also provided an opportunity for persons with hearing impairment to showcase their talent and engage in dialogue with the community on the importance of sign language as means of ensuring inclusion.

Different stalls were also set up at the venue and exciting games, and other activities were also held during the event.

The Assistant Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, B Warshanong and singer, Kit Shangpliang were also present during the celebrations.