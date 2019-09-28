News Capsule

FI cards

Family Identity (FI) cards (Non-NFSA), for consumers of East Khasi Hills will be distributed through Fair Price Shop dealers, an official statement said. Public are requested to check and collect their cards from their respective dealers, information is also available at http://164.100.128.97/meghalaya_pds.

Geetali

The 4th (L) Partha Sarathi Dutta Memorial Invitation Carrom competition and (L) Mohon Sen Memorial Inter Club Carrom Competition was organised by Geetali in Laban on Thursday.

Death condoled

Laban Bengalee Educational Society on Friday condoled the demise of Somesh Ranjan Choudhury, who had served as secretary of the organisation for many years. The members recalled his contribution for the development of the institution. They felt that the death of Choudhury left a vacuum which will be difficult to fill up and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Blood donation

A voluntary blood donation camp was jointly organised by NSS, NCC and Red Ribbon Club of Shillong Commerce College in collaboration with Regional Blood Bank, Pasteur Institute with active support from Meghalaya Aids Control Society. An awareness talk on voluntary blood donation, drug abuse and HIV/AIDS was also conducted.

AIR

Hindi Fortnight 2019 was celebrated by AIR Shillong along with the North Eastern Service from September 13 to 27, a press release issued here on Friday said. Prizes for various competitions were also distributed during the programme. The ceremony was presided over by Director (Engineering) T. Hynniewta and was attended by other officials. In his speech, Hynniewta urged the usage of official language in day-to-day official work and said that a beginning can be made even in the form of a small effort.