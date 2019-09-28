Over 1 lakh YABA tablets, ganja recovered

SHILLONG: Continuing with the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the Meghalaya in general and East Jaintia Hills District in particular, a special anti-narcotics drive was conducted on Friday by a joint team of ANTF East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station, Ladrymbai Police Outpost and Umkiang Patrol Post that resulted in recovery of a huge consignment of narcotic items including 1,02,000 contraband YABA (World is Yours) tablets weighing approximately 11 kilograms with an estimated street value of more than Rs 2 crores . Police also recovered 18 kilograms ganja and 30.63 grams heroin from two night buses on the same day.