Some of seized contraband items.
Over 1 lakh YABA tablets, ganja recovered

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Continuing with the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the Meghalaya in general and East Jaintia Hills District in particular, a special anti-narcotics drive was conducted on Friday by a joint team of ANTF East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station, Ladrymbai Police Outpost and Umkiang Patrol Post that resulted in recovery of a  huge consignment of narcotic items including 1,02,000 contraband YABA (World is Yours) tablets weighing approximately 11 kilograms with an estimated street value of  more than Rs 2 crores . Police also recovered 18 kilograms ganja and 30.63 grams heroin from two night  buses on the same day.

Comments

