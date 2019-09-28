US to deploy 200 troops in Saudi Arabia

Washington: The US has decided to deploy 200 troops and missile defence equipment in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the September 14 drone attacks on a major oil field and a petroleum processing facility in the Kingdom, Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman has announced.

“In light of recent attacks in Saudi Arabia, and at their invitation, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper announced today (Thursday) that the US would deploy one Patriot Battery, four Sentinel RADARs and approximately 200 support personnel,” a Department of Defence statement quoted Hoffman as saying on Thursday.

“This deployment will augment the Kingdom’s air and missile defence of critical military and civilian infrastructure.”

Hoffman added in the statement that Secretary Esper has also approved “putting additional forces on Prepare To Deploy Orders (PTDO)”, but ” no decision has been made to deploy these additional forces”.Hoffman added that the US’ move was “a demonstration of our (America) commitment to regional partners, and the security and stability in the Middle East”.

Thursday’s announcement comes after President Donald Trump on September 21 approved sending more US forces to the Gulf which are “defensive in nature” and will be “primarily focused on air and missile defence”.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels said they had carried out the attacks. But both the US and Saudi Arabia said Iran was behind them.Tehran has strongly denied their claim. (IANS)