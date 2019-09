SHILLONG:The office of the Deputy Commissioner in collaboration with the District Sports Officer, Ri-Bhoi is organising the ‘10 km Run 2019’, open category for both women and men to be flag off from Umdihar to NSCA Indoor Stadium, Umlakdait on October 2 at 7:30 am. Interested participant can register themselves at the office of the District Sports Officer, Ri-Bhoi district during office hours. Last date for registration is October 1.