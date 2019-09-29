Inter-Club Carrom Tourney

SHILONG: Prize Distribution Ceremony of recently concluded Late Mohon Sen Memorial Inter Club Carrom Tournament and Late Partha Sarathi Dutta Memorial All Shillong Invitation Carrom Tournament 2019 held in Laban. The programme was started with a Welcome address by Santosh Kr Das, President followed by a Prize Distribution Ceremony. Winners for Late Mohon Sen Memorial Inter Club Tournament were, Single Category: Susanta Sarkar and Runner up Shri Rajat Nag. Doubles Category: Ashim Biswas & Rajat Nag and Runners up Sudip Purkayastha & Jayanta Lal Das. Most Discipline Player among the Senior category was won by Biswarup Choudhury. Winners in the Late Partha Sarathi Dutta Memorial Invitation Carrom Tournament were Single Category: Deepak Sewa and Runner up Romeo Ranee. In Doubles Category:Rajiv Dey & R. Sarkar and Runners up S. Sawkmei and Vivek War. Special cash prize for only player who has given a ‘SLAM’ was bagged by M. Pde.