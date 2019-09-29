Lampard gets his first home league win

Fulham: Frank Lampard finally earned his first home Premier League win as Chelsea manager after goals from Jorginho and Willian sealed a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday.

Lampard had presided over two draws and a defeat in the league at Stamford Bridge since the Blues legend was hired from Derby in the close-season.A League Cup thrashing of minnows Grimsby in midweek was Lampard’s only win on home turf until Jorginho’s second half penalty broke Brighton’s resistence. Willian bagged the second goal to guarantee Chelsea that avoided failing to win their opening four home league matches for the first time since 1986-87.Chelsea’s third league win this season was just reward for a dominant display that backed Lampard’s belief his raw team can challenge for a top four finish.

Giving further encouragement to Lampard, the Blues kept a clean-sheet for the first time in 10 games in all competitions this term. Brighton have now lost all nine league meetings with Chelsea, setting a new Football League record for most games played against one opponent with a 100 percent losing record. Graham Potter’s team are winless in six league matches and sit just above the relegation zone.Chelsea were without N’Golo Kante after he complained of a hamstring niggle following training on Friday, but the France midfielder wasn’t missed in this one-sided encounter.

Tammy Abraham had scored seven goals this season and the Chelsea striker quickly forced Brighton keeper Mat Ryan into action after the ball broke to him following Mason Mount’s failed penalty appeal.

Willian wrapped up the points in the 76th minute when he burst onto Hudson-Odoi’s pass and drilled a powerful effort that deflected off Burn’s foot and beat Ryan at his near post. (AFP)