September 30 firing victims remembered in Tura, Williamnagar  

TURA: The nine Garo martyrs who lost their lives in police firing in Tura and Williamnagar, during a protest rally against the alleged bi-furcation of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) in 2005, were remembered and tributes paid to them, in a solemn Memorial and Prayer Services held on Monday evening in Tura and Williamnagar.

In view of the inclement weather, the memorial service scheduled at Chandmary Playground in Tura was held at the Tura District Auditorium while in Williamnagar, the observance of the occasion was shifted to the Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School Hall.

On that fateful day, police resorted to gunfire failing in their bid to control the agitating crowd, which resulted in the deaths of altogether nine innocent people at the two places. While four of them fell to police bullets near Chandmary Playground in Tura, five others lost their lives in the vicinity of the Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School at Williamnagar.

In memory of those that lost their lives on that day which has been dubbed ‘Black Friday’, the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum has been organizing a prayer service on the day every year. The solidarity forum comprises of Garo organizations including the GSU, AYWO, FKJGP, ADE, FAF, TGCSU, PGSU and Social Welfare Association (SWA) among others. Monday evening’s service becomes the 14th Anniversary of the twin incidents.

Speaking during the memorial service in Tura President of the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum, Manseng A Sangma said that the memory of the incident 15 years ago was still fresh in his mind. He said that the number of posts of the incident flooding social media on the occasion was evidence that people of Garo Hills had not forgotten the incident. Recalling the sequence of events that led to the deaths of four innocent lives in Tura, Sangma said that the situation escalated due to the DC’s already given permission being revoked at the last minute. He informed that the judicial inquiry which was initiated soon after the incident had found the administration at fault. However, he said that the findings of the inquiry were never tabled in the assembly. He however, urged one and all not to have any feelings of vendetta towards the administration. “We are not here to take revenge but to remember. Let us remember them and their sacrifices for always,” Sangma concluded.

The gathering along with the families of victims was scheduled to hold a candle lit march to the cenotaph at Chandmary Playground after the service but due to bad weather conditions the same was cancelled and torches prepared for each fallen victim were lit by the family members at the programme venue itself.

Earlier, bouquets were also presented to the family members of the victims by Church leaders.

In Williamnagar, the memorial service for the five victims began at 2 pm during which, floral tributes were offered by family members and the general public at a memorial erected in their memory.



