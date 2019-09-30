Assam BJP fields three new faces, ex-Cong MLA

Guwahati: The ruling BJP on Sunday named three new faces and a former Congress MLA for the bypolls in four Assembly constituencies in Assam.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP cleared the four names for Assam, which will go for the bypolls on October 21, a party statement said.

For the Ratabari, Jania and Sonari seats, the BJP has fielded first timers Bijay Malakar, Towfiqur Rahman and Nabanita Handique respectively.

Former Congress MLA Rajen Borthakur, who joined the saffron party, has been given ticket by the BJP to contest from the Rangapara Assembly constituency in Assam.

Out of the four seats, three were captured by the ruling BJP, while the Congress had bagged one during the 2016 Assembly elections in the state.

The seats fell vacant as BJP MLAs – Kripanath Mallah (Ratabari), Pallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Topon Kumar Gogoi (Sonari) – and Congress legislator Abdul Khaleque (Jania) resigned from the Assembly after winning the Lok Sabha election. (PTI)