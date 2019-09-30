Bieber asks fans to choose his wedding tuxedo

Pop singer Justin Bieber has asked his fans to choose his wedding tuxedo and has given some funny options to choose from. Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber are reportedly set to tie the knot, once again, after their secret wedding in a courthouse last year. The I’m The One crooner shortlisted five tuxedos and requested his 119 million fans to choose the best one from the lot on Instagram. He wrote: “Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three.” His first post was three colourful options – a pink suit and hat with a ruffled shirt, a rainbow-striped suit, and a muscle-fitted T-shirt and shorts tux. He then shared some more photographs. A bright blue suit with bananas prints, and a white suit splattered with red to look like blood. According to tmz.com, Beiber and Hailey are set to walk down the aisle again in South Carolina. The two are hosting their second round of nuptials on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff – a private 20,000-acre estate that is nestled up against the May River and features tons of buildings, including two chapels. (IANS)