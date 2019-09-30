Centre consults BJP before sanctioning schemes for state: Shullai

SHILLONG: One of the two BJP MLAs in Meghalaya, Sanbor Shullai said that the state BJP is consulted before schemes are sanctioned by the Central government for the state.

Speaking to reporters after accompanying BJP candidate for Shella by-poll Joshua Warjri at the office of the Sohra Civil Sub-Division, he said, “In Delhi, they have made it clear that they have to consult the state BJP party before sanctioning any schemes in the state. Before sanctioning any schemes, they have to call us to Delhi for scrutiny.”

He added that the state BJP had sent a Memorandum to the BJP high command that any Central scheme sanctioned by the Central government will have to be scrutinized for which the state BJP will form a monitoring-cum-implementation committee to check whether the schemes are being implemented properly or sink only in Secretariat.

“In the urban areas, we bring schemes meant for roads for which there is no space while in the rural areas, there exists a huge space yet there is no scheme,” he remarked.

The people should elect the party which is there at the Center so that schemes from the Center can flow to all the constituencies.

Speaking about bad road connectivity, he said, “Four wheels have to be used while campaigning for election but sometimes it was required walk as there is no motor able road.” He pointed out that there had been no road development since 1972 in the constituency.

Citing the example of Arunachal Pradesh where the people voted for BJP, Shullai appealed to the people to give BJP in Meghalaya a chance to ensure that they get scheme directly from the Center.

He said, “When all including CM, ministers, have to converge in Delhi seeking funds, why should the people vote for Team B or Teams C, why not give victory to Joshua and we will take your schemes to Delhi and bring it to Shella.”

According to Shullai, even if the candidate of the MDA coalition is a victory for the MDA and bluntly said, “It is the victory of the MDA as we are in the coalition but in the end they have to say so as we have to embrace them since they need funds from Delhi after all.”

He said that being a national party, the state BJP party has been given a directive to contest and said that the state BJP ought to abide by the directive of the party.

Taking a dig at Congress party, Shullai said that the party has resorted to criticism as Congress is not strong anymore. He said, “They are weak and hence they keep shouting and we are strong, we will do our work and will not shout.”

Commenting on the CAB, he said that CAB is a dead issue but the party has taken the matter to central government and indicated the exemption from the principle bill.