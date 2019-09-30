Constitution Bench to hear pleas on Kashmir issue

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday referred the Constitution Bench to hear a bunch of petitions relating to the validity of the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Kashmir.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has referred the pleas to the Constitution Bench, which has been filed by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly, Executive Editor of the Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin, doctor Sameer Kaul and wife of Malaysia-based NRI businessman Asifa Mubeen.

The five-judge Constitution Bench is headed by Justice N.V. Ramana

These pleas deal with issues related to various issues including the restriction of movements, and Internet ban in the valley.

However, the court directed MDMK General Secretary Vaiko to file a fresh plea challenging the detention of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who is confined under the provisions of Public Safety Act.

IANS