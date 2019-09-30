 President Kovind to grace NEHU’s convocation

SHILLONG: President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 26th convocation of North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) at the Chief Guest in the first week of November.

Informing this here on Monday during the students’ induction programme,” “Deeksharambh” 2019 at the University campus, Vice Chancellor, Prof S.K. Srivastava said that three meetings had already taken place to discuss about the visit of the President to the University.

“The president will be the Chief Guest during the convocation,” he said.

The VC said that the NEHU’s is a lovely campus with so much of greenery while the varsity has several facilities and amenities. “The University also encourages students’ participation in all kinds of activities to develop their creativity and hone their skills,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion as the, former chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Dr. David Syiemlieh said that this kind of induction event was not there in the university while he was a student of the university.

“This students’ induction day hopefully would be organised annually to welcome the new batch of students to the university to take advantage of the facilities here to excel in their pursuit of knowledge,” Dr Syiemlieh said.

He said the students were on the threshold of another exciting stage of their life in the pursuit of higher studies and it will determine whether they become scholars, teachers, entrepreneurs and hopefully bureaucrats in the service of the country.

“Challenges and difficulties will always be there. But you need to have the perseverance and confident to overcome these with determination and dedication,” he said.

The former UPSC chairman told the students that as graduates, they were expected to lead by examples by being good citizens and above all good human beings by living in harmony and keeping the environment clean.