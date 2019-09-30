USTM signs MoU with IASST

GUWAHATI: With the objective to enhance teaching, learning and research experience of students and faculty in order to improve upon the quality of human resources available especially in Assam and the north-eastern region of India, the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), a DST Government of India research centre here at Guwahati on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Dr NC Talukdar, Director, IASST, Guwahati and Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM on behalf of the two institutions.

Addressing a learned gathering on the occasion of the MoU signing ceremony, Mahbubul Hoque said that the MoU would facilitate joint collaborative research works between students, faculty and staff of the two institutions, and registration of research scholars of IASST in USTM. He said that a Scholars’ Conclave would be the first collaborative effort in this direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr NC Talukdar stated that IASST has always been with USTM on various occasions and the signing of the agreement has now given a boost to this academic cooperation for future benefit of students and research work.

The scope of collaboration under this MOU includes: faculty members/scientists in both the institutions may teach in either institution with prior approval of their parent institutions; they may collaborate and jointly supervise research scholars in either institution; facilities of one institution will in principle be available to faculty members/scientists and research scholars of the other institution.

Research scholars students of IASST may register for a Ph.D. degree programme under USTM; courses offered by IASST may be recognized by USTM and appropriate credits assigned to a particular paper(s) after due evaluation by the University, entrance examinations for research scholars may also be organized jointly or recognized by USTM.

The pact has further paved way for both the institutions to organize joint seminars, colloquium and other academic and outreach programs; exchange relevant information in both

academic and administrative matters in an unequivocal term. Modalities for sharing of Intellectual Property Rights including applying for possible patents/publications for products developed as part of collaborative work between the two institutions would be agreed to in advance by the parties concerned, and approved by the appropriate authorities of both institutions. The MoU shall have a term of five years from the date of execution, and may be modified from time to time by mutual agreement between the two institutions.