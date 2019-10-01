Eastern Army Commander meets Arunachal Governor

GUWAHATI: Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command on Tuesday held a security review meeting with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brigadier (Dr). B D Mishra (Retd.), at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar.

Security review meeting dealt with various security and border infrastructure related issues in presence of the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Director General of Police, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Air Command and senior Army officials, according to a Defence communiqué.

The Army Commander assured of all possible assistance from the Army whenever required while the Governor lauded the contribution of Indian Army in maintaining peaceful security situation and emphasised on working jointly with the state government functionaries during various endeavours aimed at the welfare and security of the state.