Eco-friendly seed pens to script poll history

SHILLONG: Amid the cry for saving environment, the state election machinery has taken a small yet novel initiative to introduce eco-friendly seed pens to replace plastic pens.

The seed pens will be used by the polling personnel for the Shella bypoll.

Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Kharkongor, who took keen interest in developing the seed pens, told The Shillong Times on Monday that the purpose of introducing the paper pens with small seeds stored on top, is to send a message that protecting the environment from further damage is the need of the hour.

“The seeds stored on the top of the pen are of vegetables and flowers which can be planted once the refill is over. Seeds can be grown anywhere”, Kharkongor said.

The purpose is not the creation of a paper pen but it motivates people to reduce waste.

“This is a small thing, but we hope that the message it carries is loud and clear”, Kharkongor said.

Like the seeds, the message to protect the environment should not die, he added.

“The Election Commission believes that using the existing plastic materials will bring big cost to the environment. In this context, we have been thinking how to promote eco-friendly materials which ultimately will be a tool to create awareness among the people”, he said.

According to Kharkongor , eco-friendly seed pen amplifies the message to be eco-friendly in action.“Besides the use of seed pens by the polling personnel, we will motivate the young poll volunteers on the use of eco-friendly materials and the pens will form part of stationery for poll volunteers and they can continue to use them even after the bypoll”, the official added. He said his office is also planning to use local cane and jute products besides craft items in polling stations.