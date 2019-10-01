Meghalaya bans strike by 108 ambulances staff

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has prohibited the ongoing strike by the field staff of GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service.

The Additional Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Political Department, has informed that the Government of Meghalaya has prohibited strikes by the field staff of GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) in exercise of the power conferred by sub-Section(1) of Section 3 of the Meghalaya Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1980 (No.23 of 1980), Amendment Act 2003, and in the public interest,



This order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of six months



The emergency health services in the state are feared to be hit hard by the strike of the Meghalaya GVK-EMRI Workers Union which started from Monday

Around 205-odd field workers (drivers and other trained respondents) have called for strike after alleging that the management breached the status quo agreement that was brokered by the State Government in July, 2019.