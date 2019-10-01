Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya bans strike by 108 ambulances staff

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has prohibited the ongoing strike by the field staff of GVK EMRI  108 ambulance service.

The Additional Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Political Department, has informed that the Government of Meghalaya has prohibited strikes by the field staff of GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) in exercise of the power conferred by sub-Section(1) of Section 3 of the Meghalaya Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1980 (No.23 of 1980), Amendment Act 2003, and in the public interest,

This order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of six months

The emergency health services in the state are feared to be hit hard by the strike of the Meghalaya GVK-EMRI Workers Union  which started from Monday

 Around  205-odd field workers (drivers and other trained respondents)  have called for strike  after alleging that the  management breached the status quo agreement that was brokered by the State Government in July, 2019.

