Training on pest and disease management of crops held

TURA: A daylong training and awareness programme was organised for farmers on the importance of pest and disease management of crops by the Agricultural Technology Management agency (ATMA) here at Rongram Development Block’s Multi-Facility Complex on Monday.

Inaugurating the awareness programme, Rongram Block Development Officer Mrs S Ch Momin spoke on the importance of imparting awareness for farmers on tackling disease and pests.

She said that every year pests and disease destroys a sizeable portion of food crops and it is imperative for awareness and training to tackle this menace.

Delivering the training programme, Dr. Tanya R. Marak, SMS (Plant Protection), KVK, South Garo Hills gave a detailed data about “Insect Pest and Disease Management of Paddy” highlighting ways and means to counter and deter damage to crops.

The programme was attended by various age group of farmers from the villages falling under the Rongram Block. Distribution of leaflets on PM-KISAN and PM-KMY was also done as a part of awareness drive during the programme. Farmers from different villages had discussion & interaction on insect-pests & diseases in their areas and farming fields and possible solutions were accordingly recommended. The programme was attended by Smt. Tahsri. M. Momin, Project Director, ATMA, West Garo Hills and her counter parts and Smt. Pringchi G. Momin, Agriculture Development Officer, Rongram C & R D Block.