USTM signs MoU with IASST

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: With the objective to enhance teaching, learning and research experience of students and faculty in order to improve upon the quality of human resources available, especially in Assam and the Northeastern region, the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), a DST Government of India research centre here in Guwahati on Monday.

The MoU was signed by NC Talukdar, Director, IASST, Guwahati and Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM on behalf of the two institutions.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the MoU signing ceremony, Hoque said the MoU would facilitate collaborative research works between students, faculty and staff of the two institutions, and registration of research scholars of IASST in USTM. He said that a Scholars’ Conclave would be the first collaborative effort in this direction.

The scope of collaboration under this MOU includes: faculty members/scientists in both the institutions may teach in either institution with prior approval of their parent institutions; they may collaborate and jointly supervise research scholars in either institution; facilities of one institution will, in principle, be available to faculty members/scientists and research scholars of the other institution. Research scholars students of IASST may register for a PhD degree programme under USTM; courses offered by IASST may be recognised by USTM and appropriate credits assigned to a particular paper(s) after due evaluation by the University, entrance examinations for research scholars may also be organised jointly or recognized by USTM. The pact has further paved way for both the institutions to organise joint seminars, colloquium and other academic and outreach programs; exchange relevant information in both academic and administrative matters in an unequivocal term. Modalities for sharing of Intellectual Property Rights including applying for possible patents/publications for products developed as part of collaborative work between the two institutions would be agreed to in advance by the parties concerned and approved by the appropriate authorities of both institutions. The MoU shall have a term of five years from the date of execution, and may be modified time-to-time by mutual agreement between the two institutions.