2 cement companies to burn plastic waste as fuel: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma informed that two cement companies, Topcem and Dalmia, have partnered with the state government on the clean and green initiative by turning plastic waste into fuel to get energy for their cement plants while ensuring that environmental standards are maintained.

Speaking at the 150th Birth Anniversary celebration of the Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of State Central Library on Wednesday, he lauded the efforts of the different cement companies that had partnered with the State of Meghalaya through their various CSR activities.

Earlier, at another programme in the main secretariat here, Sangma said that 17 tons of waste plastic which is collected by the rag pickers and village level volunteers across Meghalaya will be consumed by Dalmia Cements as fuel for producing clinkers.

They will pay Rs 30 per kg directly to the scrap dealer who has been engaged by Swachh Bharat Mission office for collection and transportation.

The factory has been retrofitted to consume plastics in place of coal. The ambient air quality will be monitored by the pollution control board after burning the plastic so that no harmful emission takes place.

A representative of a cement company told a section of reporters that 10-15 per cent of the plastic fuel is used to generate heat to make clinkers while 85 per cent of the fuel is coal.

The representative said that there was no adverse effects in terms of pollution as the plastic fuel would help to reduce carbon footprint, to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

He also informed that the cement company directly or indirectly use the waste which is usually transported by the municipal board to the garbage dump site.