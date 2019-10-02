‘Fit India Plogging’ celebrated by Tura college students

TURA: Dozens of students of Don Bosco College under its NSS Unit joined the ‘Fit India 2 Km Plogging.’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti here on Wednesday. The aim of the event was to spread the trend of Plogging which is basically a combination of our daily fitness routine of jogging or brisk walking with cleanliness habit (Swachhta and Swasth).

Over 140 participants registered for the programme.

Deputy Commissioner West Garo Hills Ram Singh while flagging off the programme told the volunteers that although the event was to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, yet, wished that the programme should be organised as a daily routine for every citizen.

He pointed to the need to reduce the carbon footprint by avoiding the use of vehicles for a short distance by the students in general. He urges the students to cultivate the life skill like cooking, cleaning and other household chores, because this will stand them in good stead in future.

The Deputy Commissioner later joined the volunteers and took part in the Plogging which was sponsored by the Lions Club of Tura. Earlier, Principal of Don Bosco College, Fr. Bivan R. Mukhim, offered a prayer before the commencement of the Fit India Plogging.