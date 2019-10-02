Health department lacks policy on MBBS colleges

SHILLONG: The health department has no policy on MBBS colleges thereby depriving the toppers of getting the best institutions for studies.

Despite recurring complaints regarding alleged nepotism in seat allotment from several quarters, the government is yet to address the issue.

According to sources, after clearing the medical entrance tests, many students who secure the top ranks are denied admission into the best colleges.

There are several instances of students at the bottom of the list getting admission into the top-ranking colleges whereas toppers and meritorious students are compelled to choose institutions which do not figure among the best in the country.

Sources said that such discrepancies were found in the list of students who were allotted colleges for MBBS study in August this year. The students normally do not complain considering their future despite disparity inflicted upon them.

Sources pointed out that in some other states, toppers get the best colleges as this will be a boost for them to carry on with their studies.

A senior health official admitted the problem and said that the government has not framed any policy to address the issue.

According to the official, a policy can ensure that the best students are allotted the top colleges for MBBS study.

When asked recently, Health Minister AL Hek said the department has not categorised colleges for the allotment of seats.

“We do not have the grades regarding the colleges”, he added.