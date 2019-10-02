Various programmes mark 150th Gandhi Jayanti in GH

TURA: Various programmes to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi were organized all across Garo Hills on October 2.

In Tura, the occasion was observed by organizing a series of activities in the district, beginning with Walkathon from Chandmary Playground to DC’s Park, Cycling to the Pelga Dare (Waterfalls) in the pheriphery of the town and other activities including mass cleaning drives by the denizens in their respective localities and an official function along with cultural programme at the District Auditorium, Tura.

The Walkathon and cycling events both were simultaneously flagged off by the Tura Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who himself with his wife participated in cycling to Pelga Dare. The Deputy Commissioner, before the start of the events also paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation and took a pledge to live by the ideals and philosophy as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking during the function in Tura Ram Singh lauded the effort of the people towards cleaner and greener Meghalaya and also for active and massive participation of the people to say no to single use plastics. He emphasized on the ill effects and consequences of use of single use plastics in our everyday life and called upon everyone to change our attitude and reduce using of plastics by replacing it with other biodegradable materials which will improve the ecology of the region also. He also urged the citizens to avoid littering on roadside and to sensitize the students and children not to throw plastics and wrappers here and there and instead cultivate good and healthy eating habits to stay fit and healthy.

Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar who also spoke stated that the move to say no to single use plastic is indeed a welcome step which would create a great effect and would protect and safeguard the environment in the long run. He also urged everyone to use cloth bags for our shopping and dedicate for the noble cause so that we live in healthy environment in future.

In South West Garo Hills, the launching of reusable carry bags to replace plastic bags, cycle Rally, mass cleaning drive and street plays on cleanliness and sanitation were organized at Ampati as part of the occasion on Wednesday.

The rally, which was flagged off by ADC & Project Director, DRDA, Ampati S C Laloo from Betasing Block playground was participated by hundreds of boys and girls on their bicycles. Officials and members of general public also joined in with their vehicles. The rally was spearheaded by the Swachhgrahis of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Ampati and culminated at Ampati Mini Stadium.

Local MLA, Miani D Shira, local leader & entrepreneur Daryl Ch Momin of William Initiatives, local church & community leaders, government officials and employees also joined in the rally at Ampati.

As the rallyists assembled at Ampati Mini Stadium, Project Director DRDA informed the gathering that use of plastic bags was banned in the district with immediate effect. To this effect, he officially launched and distributed the handmade reusable carry bags, manufactured by School of Livelihood & Rural Development (SLRD) under the initiative of Meghalaya Government, to replace plastic carry bags.

“As a mark of respect to our Father of the Nation, from today onwards let us make a pledge to avoid use of plastics in any form, in schools, offices and public places and make our homes, our district and our state plastic free”, he told the gathering.

Later, the SBM-G swachhgrahis presented street plays at Ampati weekly market place before the shoppers and general audience.

Fit India Plogging programmes were also organized at Baghmara of South Garo Hills and Resubelpara in North Garo Hills where participants joined in cleaning initiatives undertaken by respective district administrations.

Besides the Fit India Plogging programme, Swachh Bharat Diwas was also observed in North Garo Hills at Multipurpose Cooperative Hall in Mendipathar on Wednesday in which Kharkutta MLA and Chairman of MNREDA, Rupert momin was the Chief Guest. The programme was organized by the District Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Resubelpara with an aim to spread the message of cleanliness to the masses across the district.

As part of the programme, Swachhta Award was felicitated to village leaders and Swachh Bharat Facilitators where in Gretington Marak, Poleng Marak, Frence Marak, Largie Sangma and Exbirth Momin received the awards respectively. Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ campaign of the Government of India, a cleanliness and plastic free drive was conducted by the 120 Bn CRPF in collaboration with the Tura Civil Hospital recently. During the programme, officials of the hospital along with those from the CRPF actively participated in a cleaning drive at the Tura Civil Hospital premises and also spread the concept of plastic free zone in Tura Town. Earlier, the CRPF along with the office of the General Manager, Commerce and Industry Tura also organized a similar programme at the Matchakolgre Industrial premises during which all drains and garbage from the area were cleaned. As part of the same programme, a tree plantation drive was also conducted at the 120 Bn CRPF premises where a total of 100 trees were planted.