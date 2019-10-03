Bollywood pays tributes to Gandhi on his birth anniv

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation on Wednesday.

Salman Khan shared a video on his Twitter account and urged his followers to pay attention to the Fit India movement and keep India clean.

“Today, it’s Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate it with fervour and give a lot of attention to the Fit India movement. Also, keep India clean which means, clean India, clean Indian, fit India and fit Indian,” said Salman in the video.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol wished fans on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“Let’s contribute ourselves to the growth and development of India as a tribute to Mahatma Gandi,” wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Dia Mirza stressed on the value of non-violence and urged followers to remember “universal love”.

“On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa – Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150,” she wrote on Twitter.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Madhuri Dixit wished for the late leader’s teachings to stay with us.

“Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi Ji, who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kangana pitches for revival of Khadi

In a heart-warming tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, actor Kangana Ranaut penned a message emphasising on the need for “khadi revival” in India.

The 32-year-old actor, hailing Indian culture, wrote, “On #GandhiJayanti, we would like to salute our culture, our heritage and the idea that khadi revival is critical for our textile industry to see a sustainable future.”

Other than the heartfelt message, Kangana’s appearance overawed fans as she looked every bit gorgeous spinning yarn on a charkha in a beautiful saree.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star looked elegant with a bindi, a few classic ornaments and her hair neatly tied back.

Kangana was recently seen prepping up for her upcoming flick Thalaivi which is based on ‘iron lady’ Jayalalithaa.

The actor went all the way to Los Angeles where she measured for prosthetics for the film. (ANI)