Environment takes centrestage on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniv

The Pledge

I solemnly pledge to respect and protect the

environment, especially the rivers, streams and

forests and to refuse plastic carry bags and

bottles. I will not litter and will prevent others

from littering. I will carry this message to my

home, my neighbourhood, my city and my state.

SHILLONG: Braving inclement weather, hundreds of students from various schools converged on the premises of State Central Library on Wednesday to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and pledge to protect the environment.

A large number of the students had to stand in the rain as there was not enough space inside the pandal but that did not seem to dampen their spirit a bit.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma dwelt on the use of plastic in road construction.

He said that in Tura, he has taken up road construction that uses a mixture of plastic and other ingredients. He also said that other than the harm and the unaesthetic look that plastic gives to the environment, he said that some amount of plastic also enters the body.

He also stressed on balance between economic development and environmental sustainability.

“We have decided to take up cleanliness and the issue of plastic pollution and link it with the larger subject of environmental degradation and preventive measures for a cleaner and pollution-free environment,” he said adding that the state government has initiated different programmes to ensure a cleaner and plastic-free state.

He also lauded the efforts of The Shillong Times for taking up the issue on a war footing as it is sparing two Saturdays every month to clean up the rivers and streams in the city.

Referring to the long fight for Independence, Sangma said the slogan during the struggle for independence was to die for the country, but after 72 years, the slogan has changed to living for the nation.

Slogan writing awards

The first prize in the slogan writing competition organised by The Shillong Times was won by Baljuda War Nongbri while the second and third prizes were bagged by Mark Sawian and Ferdinand Rani, respectively.