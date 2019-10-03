Financial Literacy Training held at Tura

TURA: To make the process of banking easier for people especially in rural areas, the Financial Literacy Training for Financial Inclusion of Cadres of Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS) was organized in collaboration with India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) at SMELC, Dakopgre, Tura on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh said that financial inclusion is the biggest hindrance in the region especially in rural areas where banking facilities though present cannot be accessed accordingly due to certain problems faced in the area. Therefore, he hoped that the intervention of IPPB in the rural areas would immensely help to facilitate various financial inclusion components like bank account opening services, bank linkage, etc especially to Women Self Help Group and their members including others in the region.

Ram Singh also said that women self help groups need to be sensitized on a regular basis about accounting, record keeping and their day to day transaction in the bank. He added that banking should be made accessible for them thereby connecting more people which would help to generate sustainable economic growth in the region.

Naveen Deshmukh, AGM, IPPB informed about the functioning of the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) which had been opened in September, last year across 650 branches in India including access points at the head post office, sub post office and branch post office in the region. He said that all the post office branches in India will be linked with India Post Payment Bank which will create the largest banking network in the country and reach out even to the remotest corner in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Vimal Kumar, Circle Manager, IPPB spoke about the importance of Financial Inclusion with regard to IPPB which will enable the people in rural areas to avail digital banking and financial services including money transfer to any bank account either with help of mobile app or by visiting a post office since network banking facilities are being expanded to rural areas. He also informed that the main objective of the IPPB is to make banking easy and customer friendly especially for people living in rural areas.