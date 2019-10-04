Assam’s DGP vies for president of Assam Sahitya Sabha

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), Kuladhar Saikia, an acclaimed litterateur, has filed nomination for the post of the President of Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), the apex body of litterateurs in Assam, on Friday.

The DGP is going to retire from his service on November-end this year. In fact, his term had been extended by three months by Assam Government after he had superannuated on August 31 this year.

Seven persons in total have filed nominations for the post of ASS president while four each filed for the post of vice president and secretary-general respectively. Overall 8 nominations were filed at Assam Sahitya Sabha office in Guwahati on Friday.

Assam’s health minister and senior BJP leader , Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s mother Mrinalini Devi also filed nomination for the post of vice-president of the ASS.

The last date for withdrawing nomination is October 7. The nomination papers will be scrutinised during October 12 to October 15 and after that, the final list of candidates will be declared.

The voting for various posts of Assam Sahitya Sabha will begin on November 1 and continue to December 10. Members of the different district and zonal branches of the sabha will be able to cast their votes via postal ballot.