Coal-laden trucks evade weighbridge

SHILLONG: A police complaint has been lodged against several suspected coal-laden trucks for evading weighbridge at Narang, Ri-Bhoi.

A complaint was lodged that on October 2 around 2.30 am, several suspected coal-laden trucks, evaded the weighbridge at Narang and fled towards Byrnihat.

In the process, the trucks hit and damaged the barricades placed on the main road and also attempted to run over those trying to stop them.

When contacted, police said that they are not sure if those were coal trucks or not but a case has been registered.