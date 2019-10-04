Convey CAB protests in NE to PM, Cong tells state BJP

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie has urged the State BJP to carry forward the message of people’s protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are hell-bent on implementing the Bill despite opposition from several pressure groups in the North East.

“The state BJP should carry forward the message to the Prime Minister and Home Minister about the protests here in the state and in the region against the implementation of the Bill”, Sawkmie said.

Asking the BJP, which came to power with absolute majority, to respect the sentiments of the people of the North East, he urged the Prime Minister not to make North East region a dumping ground for the illegal immigrants.

Stating that the population in the region and the state is already increasing with immigrants, he added that the slogan of BJP is Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas and Sab ka Vishwas, and hence the BJP should not break the trust of the people.

“The BJP should respect the sentiments of the minority communities,” he added.