Govt mulls termination of GVK EMRI contract

SHILLONG: The Health and Family Welfare department has started the process of framing the termination notice to GVK EMRI 108 since their services have been disrupted twice in three months.

Pravin Bakshi, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said that the termination notice would be issued to the firm only after it is approved by the government even as he informed that the termination notice is being examined by the Law department.

He also said that in the interim period, an opportunity is being given to the firm to sort out the differences and make sure that services are not affected.

“The GVK EMRI has time till the serving of the termination notice to sort out their differences and ensure that the services are not affected,” Bakshi said.

According to Bakshi, the department had sought the views of the Law department on the ongoing imbroglio between the management and the staff and the department was of the view that it is clearly a private matter while the Labour department has also made it clear that Minimum Wages Act does not apply to EMRI workers.

Making it clear that the government cannot make any commitments about taking over the services as demanded by the staff, he added that the department has an understanding with the GVK EMRI and it has nothing to do with their staff.

However, since the staff are citizens of the state, the department had formed a committee to sort out the differences but both sides have their own issues.

“If the services are not working, then it is a violation of the clauses of the MoU entered between the government and the GVK and the government has the right to cancel the contract with the firm,” he added.

He also said that the state government will be at liberty to see how the essential services are maintained even as he informed that the DHS (MI) has taken charge of all the ambulances.