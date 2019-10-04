Hek undergoes treatment in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Health Minister AL Hek, who was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Delhi with viral fever a few days ago, will be released on Friday. Doctors conducted different tests which were found normal and have advised him rest for a day or two, hospital sources said.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Shillong MP Vincent Pala called on Hek at the hospital. The minister will be coming back to Meghalaya House after leaving the hospital.

The two leaders also called on former home minister RG Lyngdoh, who has been admitted in the hospital and under diagnosis.