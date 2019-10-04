Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma and Congress MP from Shillong Parliamentary Constituency, Vincent Pala on Thursday visited Cabinet Minister A L Hek who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS,New Delhi. Hek was reportedly feeling well and went to the hospital to consult a doctor. He was advised to get admitted in the Hospital.
MEGHALAYA

Hek undergoes treatment in Delhi

By From Our Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Health Minister AL Hek, who was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Delhi with viral fever a few days ago, will be released on Friday. Doctors conducted different tests which were found normal and have advised him rest for a day or two, hospital sources said.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Shillong MP Vincent Pala called on Hek at the hospital. The minister will be coming back to Meghalaya House after leaving the hospital.
The two leaders also called on former home minister RG Lyngdoh, who has been admitted in the hospital and under diagnosis.

Comments

