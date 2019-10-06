Feel the smoothness of olive oil, enjoy its benefits

Olive oil, popularly known as liquid gold, can be used anywhere on the body as an emollient, facial, skin hydrator and super moisturiser. Derived from pressing olives, the oil comes in different forms and has various uses. It is a kitchen staple of the Mediterranean diet and is frequently used in salad dressing, stir-fry or cooking.

Olive oil is packed with anti-ageing, antioxidants and hydrating squalene that mimics your skin’s natural sebum making. It is good for hair, skin and nails and can provide protection from the UV rays. Olive oil can also help to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin that gets disrupted by exposure to alkaline soaps, chlorinated water and chemical air pollutants. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain tells you more about the wonder oil.

Known to be a powerful antioxidant, olive oil has been in existence for thousands of years and is being used for beauty needs for centuries for extra smooth, fair and soft skin. Legend has it that Cleopatra used olive oil in her skincare regime and the ancient Greeks used it in sports massage. You can use it in various ways.

For dandruff, heat olive oil and apply on the scalp at night using cotton wool. Rub gently to loosen dandruff flakes. Leave on overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash the hair after half an hour.

Babies also develop a scaly condition on the scalp, called “cradle cap”. The scales should not be pulled out. They should be softened with pure olive oil, applying it with cotton wool. The next day, wash the baby’s scalp with a baby shampoo that does not sting the eyes.

Since olive oil is light, it can be used as a hair dressing for extremely dry, damaged and frizzy hair. Put two drops of olive oil on the palms; rub palms together lightly and then smooth the palms over the hair.

Fenugreek (methi) seeds protect the scalp from infection and dandruff. Soak the seeds overnight in water. Grind them into a paste. Add two teaspoons each of olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Apply the paste on the scalp and leave on for half an hour. Rinse well with water.

Add five drops of aromatic essential oil to 50 ml olive oil to make massage oil for the body. You can choose from rose, sandalwood or lavender essential oils.

For dry skin, mix egg yolk with a little olive oil and apply on the face. Wash it off with water after 20 minutes. If you wish to remove tan, add lemon juice to the mixture.

Olive oil contains high levels of polyphenols, Vitamin E and phytosterols, which function as both antioxidants and anti-inflammatory. Olive oil is often used as an ingredient in soaps, body washes, and lotions and face wash products. Olive oil can be used as an all-over body moisturiser.

Olive oil can be used as a serum to help moisturise your face and prevent premature aging. To exfoliate the face and body and treat areas of dry or scaly skin, you can mix olive oil and sea salt to make a scrub. You should use fine-grained salt on the face and other sensitive areas, and coarser grains on the rest of the body. The oil helps to protect against sun damaged skin and increase the moisture retention capacity of the skin.

Warm the olive oil in microwave or in hot water. Then apply it generously to the ends of hair and scalp. Leave it in for up to 10 to 20 minutes, and then shampoo it out for soft hairs.

Olive oil can be a super powerful hair conditioning treatment. It can be applied to the scalp and hair for 10-20 minutes after you shampoo regularly. It acts as deep conditioner and dandruff controller also.

Massage a mixture of equal amounts of olive oil and water into your hair. Leave on for 15 minutes, then shampoo and rinse for shinning hair. Another way you can take advantage of the hydrating nature of olive oil is by adding a few tablespoons of it to your shampoo. This technique will help soften and strengthen your hair. Olive oil works particularly well for thick, processed or split hair.

You can use olive scrub instead of chemical-based soap to exfoliate your skin in the morning bath. Mix two tablespoons of organic brown sugar, two tablespoons of freshly ground coffee, one teaspoon of honey, three tablespoons of olive oil and massage the mixture from head to toe and rinse for supple soft and radiant skin.

Mix olive oil and sea salt in a rub and massaging it to slough off dead skin and enrich the healthy layer beneath it. Or add a few tablespoons of olive oil with a drop or two of lavender essential oil in a bath. This is a luxurious way to relax, soothe and moisturise the whole body.

Olive oil offers homemade remedies for dry and chapped lips by mixing olive oil, sugar, honey and brown sugar. Apply the paste on face and wash it with fresh water after 20 minutes to get rid of dead skin while it smoothes and brightens your lip. Gently apply to rough lips to restore softness.

Mix coarse sugar with a teaspoon of olive oil and few drops of lemon juice. This scrub is good for dry and chapped lips.

Olive oil can also be used as shaving cream or to heal cracked heels. Apply olive oil just before shaving. This will provide the lubrication your skin needs and prevent itching and irritation.