NE groups hope ‘Great India’ will resist CAB

SHILLONG: The North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) hoped that the ‘great and magnificent India’ will restrain from implementing the CAB which is cultural, religious and economic invasion on the minority groups.

The NEFIP also stressed the need to defend the slogan ‘One for All and All for One’

The NEFIP has expressed its appreciation to its state members for successfully launching its movement against CAB in their respective states sending a clear message to the central leadership and projecting the ground scenario of the states to their respective governments of the day in a befitting manner.

The NEFIP also appreciated the participation of people from different walks of life and general public for their voluntary participation in the region’s movement against the “Monster Bill” that threatens the demography of the entire region with force assimilation to destroy the rich culture, customs, lifestyle and very existence of the people.

NEFIP also fully endorsed the initiative by Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) to protest and submit a memorandum to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mizoram and appreciated the volunteers of MSU for its prowess to oppose CAB tactfully.

“The notorious hidden agenda of the Bill exposed the design that will polarise the people on religious groups besides annihilating religious minority groups and this is in total contravention to the basic secular principles of the Constitution of India and the fundamental rights of the citizens curtailing freedom of religion and practices visibly evil and must be rejected at all cause”, the NEFIP said.