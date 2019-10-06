Sawkmie pat for Sanbor Shullai

SHILLONG: Congress leader and Opposition chief whip PT Sawkmie has appreciated BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai for offering to lead a delegation of people opposing the CAB to meet the prime minister and the home minister to discuss the issue.

“ We appreciate the stand of Sanbor Shullai as he is standing for the jaitbynriew,” Sawkmie said.

BJP leader and South Shillong MLA Shullai on Friday offered to take those against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to meet the prime minister and the home minister to discuss the issue while reiterating his own opposition to it.