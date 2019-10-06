SMB happy with litter-free Police Bazar

SHILLONG: The Shillong Municipal Board is happy with the people’s response to declaration of Police Bazar as a ‘no litter zone’ with the change now visible.

Officials from Shillong Municipal Board claimed that there has been a lot of change after the area was declared ‘no litter zone’ as passersby are now aware that they should not litter the area.

According to the officials, the Shillong Municipal Board earlier had conducted a survey and found that most people knew that the area should not be littered.

When asked about the shopkeepers who hardly use dustbins, the officials added that instructions were issued earlier and they would issue instructions again to the shopkeepers.

It may be mentioned that the Shillong Municipal Board earlier this year had declared the area as ‘no litter zone’ and had partnered with the Home Guards and Civil Defense, including the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides, in generating public awareness on the hazards of littering besides monitoring the streets to identify and penalise violators.

Asked if more areas would be declared ‘no litter zones’, the official added that for the time being, the Board will concentrate on Police Bazar before extending the initiative to other areas.

It was also informed that to keep the place clean, sweepers are posted in the area for cleaning in the morning and in the evening.

It may be mentioned that the Board has also put up signages in the area asking people not to litter and warning of penalty in the event of violation.