Ashwin becomes joint fastest to take 350 Test wickets

Visakhapatnam: India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the joint fastest to take 350 wickets, matching Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s feat in his 66th Test.

Ashwin, who had taken his 27th five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test against South Africa, castled Theunis de Bruyn with one that turned back sharply from wide outside the off stump for his milestone wicket on day five here. “Obviously, this things happen over a period of time, we can’t plan for any of these things. I am very lucky in terms of where I got in my career, in terms of racing up in all these records. But it is important to stick to the process and basics,” Ashwin told BCCI.tv.

The 33-year-old took just five balls to provide India the breakthrough in the morning session with South African chasing an improbable target of 395 runs.

Ahead of the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Ashwin remains India’s go to spinner in home conditions. (PTI)