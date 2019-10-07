Congress sees UDP as tough rival

SHILLONG: Congress candidate Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga has claimed that the Shella bypoll is a tough fight between the UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem and him although he is hopeful of getting elected by the Shella electorate.

For seven terms, Shella was represented by late UDP president Donkupar Roy.

He claimed that only Congress and UDP have their vote bank intact while the other parties have to work hard to get party functionaries.

He observed that in border areas, the race is among the UDP, Congress and BJP.