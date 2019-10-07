EMRI staff want separate emergency cell

Welcome termination of GVK service

SHILLONG: The president of Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union, Roipar Kharraswai said the GVK management has failed and has no qualms if the government terminates its services but maintained that the government should set up a separate emergency cell.

When contacted, he said, “We feel it is fine if the government removes the management since the relationship with the staff has been a strained one and for the government to have a separate emergency cell.”

“For now, we feel that the government should take charge of it but since it plans to terminate the GVK service, it should retain the staff or else where do we go?” he said.

The union has been on strike since September 30 asserting that the GVK management has not fulfilled the charter of demands with the prominent ones being enhancement of salary, grant of leaves and others.

It may be mentioned that the Health and Family Welfare Department has started the process of framing the termination notice to GVK EMRI since their services have been disrupted twice in three months.

Pravin Bakshi, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said that the termination notice would be issued to the firm only after it is approved by the government even as he informed that the termination notice is being examined by the Law department.

He also said that in the interim period, an opportunity is being given to the firm to sort out the differences and make sure that services are not affected. “The GVK EMRI has time till the serving of the termination notice to sort out their differences,” Bakshi said.